Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,457.1% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 552.9% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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