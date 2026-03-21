MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 555.2% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $212.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays set a $176.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $197.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.52.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.3%

WCN opened at $162.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.