Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys Shares of 29,950 Welltower Inc. $WELL

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,993,121,000 after buying an additional 3,991,896 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,516,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,285,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,253,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,903,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,378,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,102,000 after buying an additional 367,463 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Welltower Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE WELL opened at $195.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 211.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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