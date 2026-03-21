Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires 3,476 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 672.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 10,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $818.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $732.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $765.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. This represents a 32.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total value of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,169.59. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,274 shares of company stock worth $4,142,738. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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