Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,607 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Armstrong World Industries worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 142.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 63.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 144.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.8%

AWI stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $206.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.43.

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Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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