Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $22.39 Million in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,385,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 2.50% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 32.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Naixi Wu sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,096.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,009.64. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 123,885 shares in the company, valued at $433,597.50. This represents a 23.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 399,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,089 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $562.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.55. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.11 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 66.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.25 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.