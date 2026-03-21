Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,262 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 83.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 137,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 266.8% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SPMO opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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