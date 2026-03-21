Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 96,895 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,895 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.13% of APi Group worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 205.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $122,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,240,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,308,614.88. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 114,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $4,933,316.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,633,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,530,749.60. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,682,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,333,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.69. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. CJS Securities raised shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APG

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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