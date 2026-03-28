Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.9250, with a volume of 693059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Riskified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

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Riskified Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.21 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. T3 Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

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Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company’s core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

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