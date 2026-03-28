Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 1,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Up 1.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Free Report)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

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