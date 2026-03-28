Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 460482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

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Loar Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loar

In other Loar news, insider Dirkson R. Charles bought 36,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,457,473.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,087,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,668,487.25. This trade represents a 0.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,087,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,883,942. This trade represents a 0.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 173,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,673 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Loar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000.

Loar Company Profile

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Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Further Reading

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