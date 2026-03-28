Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Drops By 34.5%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,059 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 26th total of 3,144 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nortech Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Nortech Systems Trading Up 19.9%

Shares of Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -118.30 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

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Nortech Systems, Inc is a specialized engineering and manufacturing company that designs, develops and produces custom gas distribution and control solutions. Its core offerings include cryogenic valves and regulators, gas distribution panels and manifolds, and precision instrumentation for monitoring and controlling the delivery of industrial, specialty and medical gases. The company leverages in-house engineering, machining and assembly capabilities to tailor products to the exact specifications of its customers.

In addition to its mechanical product lines, Nortech Systems provides electronic monitoring and control systems.

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