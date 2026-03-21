Enova International, Inc. $ENVA Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.53% of Enova International worth $17,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Enova International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth about $11,152,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 51.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.28. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $176.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.59 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.78%.Enova International’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 11,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,888,426.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,090,238.47. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $3,444,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,019 shares of company stock worth $19,748,101. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

About Enova International

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

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