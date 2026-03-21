Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $190.99 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,051 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $190,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 7,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $301.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $547.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.03 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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