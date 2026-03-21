25,413 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Bought by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after purchasing an additional 294,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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