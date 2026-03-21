WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 27,357 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

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iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

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