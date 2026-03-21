WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,082,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,623,000 after buying an additional 6,290,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,025,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,949 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,811,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,046,000 after acquiring an additional 180,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,396,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,618,000 after acquiring an additional 790,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,243,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,121,000 after acquiring an additional 263,219 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.27 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

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