Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.14 Million Position in Relx Plc $RELX

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Relx by 1,646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 104.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Relx Announces Dividend

Relx ( NYSE:RELX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Relx Plc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.6559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 422.0%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Relx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

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