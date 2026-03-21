Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 59.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.55.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $422.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.04. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. This trade represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 68,623 shares worth $25,989,258. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

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Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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