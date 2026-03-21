New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $2.05 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $6,765,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 437,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $2,534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $207,837.20. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,112 shares of company stock worth $54,788,144. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $125.08 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.48, a PEG ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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