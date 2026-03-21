USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Volume Tops $211.22 Thousand (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,597.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.70 or 0.00662490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015020 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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