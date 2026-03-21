Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.36.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $173.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.80. Eagle Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $171.99 and a 12-month high of $243.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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