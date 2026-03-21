McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 7.1% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.1% in the third quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finivi Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 259,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after acquiring an additional 76,083 shares during the period. Finally, Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance raised their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $301.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.57. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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