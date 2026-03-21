Keel Point LLC Sells 4,194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $21,944,208,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Alphabet News

Alphabet Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.62 and its 200 day moving average is $292.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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