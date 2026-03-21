Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $1.96 Million Position in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 466.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Bank Of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO opened at $133.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $149.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 11.76%.The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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