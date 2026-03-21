Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Talen Energy by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $474.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $448.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $548.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.17.

Talen Energy Trading Down 10.9%

TLN opened at $302.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $162.31 and a one year high of $451.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.80.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Further Reading

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