Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $164,023.86 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 1,001 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $164,023.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,385.86. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, December 18th, James Winston King sold 1,860 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $362,700.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $155.55 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.85.

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About Guidewire Software

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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