Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 and last traded at GBX 0.21. 9,268,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 20,017,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.97, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.42.

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Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 24th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (0.80) EPS for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 316.67% and a negative net margin of 1,018.54%.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.

Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.

In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.

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