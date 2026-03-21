Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) vs. Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Head to Head Analysis

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 7.57, meaning that its stock price is 657% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Applied Visual Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.02% 30.44% 18.78% Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and Applied Visual Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $84.30 million 6.04 $15.63 million $1.05 27.30 Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Visual Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Solutions and Support and Applied Visual Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 2 4 3.67 Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 43.30%. Given Applied Visual Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Visual Sciences is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Applied Visual Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

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Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Applied Visual Sciences

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Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

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