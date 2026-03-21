Comparing Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) & GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

GitLab has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of GitLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of GitLab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 3 13 12 1 2.38 Tuya 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GitLab and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GitLab currently has a consensus target price of $39.62, suggesting a potential upside of 78.18%. Tuya has a consensus target price of $3.69, suggesting a potential upside of 54.20%. Given GitLab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than Tuya.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GitLab and Tuya”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $955.22 million 3.92 -$55.96 million ($0.35) -63.52 Tuya $321.79 million 4.03 $57.89 million $0.09 26.59

Tuya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab. GitLab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GitLab and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab -5.86% -1.73% -1.05% Tuya 17.99% 5.75% 5.16%

Summary

Tuya beats GitLab on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GitLab

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GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tuya

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Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

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