Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VOE opened at $181.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $194.93.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

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