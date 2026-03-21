Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 1,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Home Depot expanded its Pro digital experience with new project-management and AI tools aimed at contractors and professional renovators — a move that could deepen pro customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases and support margins over time. The Home Depot Expands Pro Digital Experience

The Home Depot expanded its Pro digital experience with new project-management and AI tools aimed at contractors and professional renovators — a move that could deepen pro customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases and support margins over time. Positive Sentiment: Marketing push tied to FIFA World Cup 2026: HD partnered with David Beckham and launched promotions/sweepstakes to drive seasonal backyard and outdoor-project demand — a consumer-facing initiative that may lift traffic and average tickets in spring/summer. Home Depot Teams Up with David Beckham

Marketing push tied to FIFA World Cup 2026: HD partnered with David Beckham and launched promotions/sweepstakes to drive seasonal backyard and outdoor-project demand — a consumer-facing initiative that may lift traffic and average tickets in spring/summer. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/technical re-check: Commentary and analysis pieces are asking whether recent weakness makes HD a buy, hold or avoid — helpful for investors re-assessing entry points but not an immediate catalyst. The write-up walks through valuation metrics amid the pullback. Is It Time To Reassess Home Depot?

Valuation/technical re-check: Commentary and analysis pieces are asking whether recent weakness makes HD a buy, hold or avoid — helpful for investors re-assessing entry points but not an immediate catalyst. The write-up walks through valuation metrics amid the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market backdrop is bearish: analysts note major indexes fell below 200-day moving averages and sticky inflation may keep the Fed from cutting rates — a macro environment that increases volatility and investor risk aversion, which can pressure retail and cyclical names like HD. MarketBeat Week in Review

Broader market backdrop is bearish: analysts note major indexes fell below 200-day moving averages and sticky inflation may keep the Fed from cutting rates — a macro environment that increases volatility and investor risk aversion, which can pressure retail and cyclical names like HD. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put-option flow: Traders bought heavy volumes of HD puts (reports cite ~45,863 puts on a recent session, ~48% above typical daily put volume), signaling elevated hedging or outright bearish bets that can amplify near-term downside as sentiment shifts. Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE HD opened at $321.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $320.26 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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