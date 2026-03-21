Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.24% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11,843.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 314.8% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $169,000.

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Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $33.82.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1066 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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