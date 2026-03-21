Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JIRE. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 876,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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