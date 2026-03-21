Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 437,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $67.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.