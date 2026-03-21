UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore raised their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

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Five Below Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of FIVE opened at $227.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.31. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,036,371.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,532,338.40. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $3,135,554. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 705.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Five Below News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Article Title

Blowout Q4 results and raised guidance — Five Below reported stronger-than-expected Q4 sales, comps and EPS and issued upbeat FY26 guidance, which spurred a multi-day rally. The MarketBeat write-up highlights the earnings “blowout” that triggered institutional buying and a >10% pop in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Article Title

Analyst upgrades & multiple price-target increases — Numerous firms (JPMorgan, BofA, UBS, Deutsche, Wells Fargo, Telsey, Truist, BNP Paribas Exane and others) raised price targets or upgraded FIVE after the report, signaling renewed Wall Street confidence and providing buy-side momentum. Example coverage of JPMorgan’s increase is here: Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Article Title

Institutional buying & analyst revisions — MarketBeat and other outlets note heavy institutional inflows and multiple analyst forecast upgrades, which supports further upside as funds reposition into the name. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Article Title

Tariff risk less damaging than feared — Coverage (Benzinga and others) points out Five Below was expected to be hit by 2025 tariffs but the company says the impact is manageable in 2026, reducing an earlier tail risk. That’s supportive but still leaves exposure if tariffs change. Neutral Sentiment: Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Article Title

Retail momentum & viral product tailwinds — Media pieces (MarketWatch, MSN, etc.) highlight viral toys and broader appeal beyond teens (millennial moms, Gen Z/Alpha), which boost traffic and comps but are execution-dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point.

Odd/unclear short-interest data — a recent short-interest entry shows zero shares and a NaN change (likely a reporting/data error). No clear short-squeeze signal from this data point. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical pullback risk — Coverage (MarketBeat and others) warns FIVE trades at elevated multiples after the run; some analysts (e.g., Morgan Stanley) are more cautious, and commentators note parabolic moves can see profit-taking. Expect volatility and watch for consolidation levels cited around prior resistance (~$220–$225). Article Title

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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