Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF $BOXX Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,446 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOXX. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,282,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 304,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,675,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 101,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter.

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Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BOXX stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05.

About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

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