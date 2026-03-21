Groupama Asset Managment Has $734,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,915 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in NIKE were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,063,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $645,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809,950 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $863,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $825,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Truist Financial set a $69.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This trade represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

About NIKE

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.