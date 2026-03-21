Groupama Asset Managment Invests $660,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.4% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 326.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GEHC opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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