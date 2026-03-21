Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Braze to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

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Braze Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Braze

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.08. Braze has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $97,567.59. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 214,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,544.83. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $48,978.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 50,679 shares in the company, valued at $857,995.47. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,661 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,793,000 after acquiring an additional 892,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 261,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the period. Battery Management CORP. increased its position in shares of Braze by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Braze by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after purchasing an additional 518,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Braze

Here are the key news stories impacting Braze this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/fundamental support: A recent piece highlights replacement-cycle trends and evolving fundamentals as supportive for Braze and notes J.P. Morgan kept an Overweight stance even after trimming its price target — a sign some sell-side analysts still view the business favorably. Replacement Cycle Trends and Evolving Fundamentals Offer Support to Braze (InsiderMonkey)

Analyst/fundamental support: A recent piece highlights replacement-cycle trends and evolving fundamentals as supportive for Braze and notes J.P. Morgan kept an Overweight stance even after trimming its price target — a sign some sell-side analysts still view the business favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish consensus metric: Aggregate analyst targets imply a large upside (Zacks highlights a consensus suggesting ~126% upside), which can attract long-term value or momentum buyers even if the metric is volatile. Wall Street Analysts See a 126.44% Upside in Braze (Zacks)

Bullish consensus metric: Aggregate analyst targets imply a large upside (Zacks highlights a consensus suggesting ~126% upside), which can attract long-term value or momentum buyers even if the metric is volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears anomalous/erroneous in recent reports (system shows zero shares or NaN for March filings). Treat reported “large increase” notes with caution until corrected filings confirm true short volume. (No reliable external link provided.)

Short-interest data appears anomalous/erroneous in recent reports (system shows zero shares or NaN for March filings). Treat reported “large increase” notes with caution until corrected filings confirm true short volume. (No reliable external link provided.) Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target from $43 to $30 but kept a Buy rating — the lower target increases near-term selling pressure. TD Cowen price-target cut (Benzinga)

TD Cowen cut its price target from $43 to $30 but kept a Buy rating — the lower target increases near-term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its target from $42 to $30 while maintaining a Buy — another downward revision adding to negative sentiment. DA Davidson price-target cut (Benzinga)

DA Davidson trimmed its target from $42 to $30 while maintaining a Buy — another downward revision adding to negative sentiment. Negative Sentiment: BTIG reduced its target from $45 to $25 (still a Buy), representing the most aggressive cut among recent brokers and likely contributing to the intraday decline. BTIG price-target cut (Benzinga)

Braze Company Profile

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Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company (NASDAQ: BRZE) that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze’s platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

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