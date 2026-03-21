CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 7,615 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.58 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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