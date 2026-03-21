Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335.80 and last traded at GBX 337, with a volume of 2892359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344.40.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 375.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.05.

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems.

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