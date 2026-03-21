LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $156.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.6667.

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $117.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $159.66.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,698.52. The trade was a 66.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,137,900. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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