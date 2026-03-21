Envision Financial LLC Has $9.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Envision Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Envision Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henson Edgewater Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

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