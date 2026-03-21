SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF $GWX Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 527,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 527,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 520,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 117,282 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,491.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 437,881 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8%

GWX stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $795.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

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