iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,849,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,857,000 after purchasing an additional 350,018 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,252,000 after buying an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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