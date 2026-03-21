Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $60,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,525,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $440.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $468.72 and a 200 day moving average of $478.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.