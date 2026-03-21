Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF $EVUS

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,989,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

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iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Stock Performance

EVUS stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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