iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000.

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iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $96.08 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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