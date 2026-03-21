Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGN. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSGN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion. Its lead product candidates for potentially disease-modifying treatment comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function that brings to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1, a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs; Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy, a genetic eye disease characterized by bilateral degeneration of corneal endothelial cells and progressive loss of vision; and Huntington's Disease, a dominantly inherited, monogenic neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement, cognitive, and psychiatric disorders.

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